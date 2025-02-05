Auburn RB Recruit to Join Team for 2025 Season
AUBURN, Ala.—Omar Mabson II, a running back from Auburn (Ala.) High School, will join the Auburn Tigers for the 2025 football season, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze announced today.
“We’re excited to finish out the 2025 signing class with the addition of Omar Mabson. He’s an incredible human being from an incredible family who fits our Auburn culture,” Coach Freeze said. “He’s a local kid who knows the passion of this place and how special it’s been when we’ve had great running backs.
“He’s another one who fits that line – a big, physical, strong running back. The thing that stands out the most to me about him is his competitive nature. Whether in the weight room or in workouts, he’s going to push that room to be the best it can be.”
Mabson, a 5-9, 210-lb. tailback who earned first team Class 7A all-state honors last fall, becomes the 26th high school member of Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class after reclassifying in December.
As a junior in 2024, Mabson set an Auburn High record with 29 rushing touchdowns during the season. He rushed for 1,515 yards last season; his career totals were 2,798 yards rushing with 46 touchdown runs along with 21 receptions for 332 yards and three scores.
Playing for Coach Keith Etheredge at Auburn High, Mabson helped the Tigers win the 2024 regional championship. The Opelika-Auburn News offensive player of the year as a junior, he was a second team all-state selection as a sophomore.
The son of Tonya and Omar Mabson, Omar II is an honor roll student and also played baseball and basketball.
Auburn begins spring practice on Tuesday, March 25. A-Day is Saturday, April 12, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.