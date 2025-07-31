Auburn Running Backs Limited Heading into Fall Camp
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze met with the media for a little under 30 minutes ahead of the opening of fall camp on Wednesday, July 30. Freeze addressed the overall health of the team, and aside from a few players, it appears the Tigers will be mostly healthy heading into the first official practice of the 2025 football season.
However, Freeze mentioned to reporters that two running backs will be limited. UConn transfer Durell Robinson appears to still be dealing with an injury that kept him sidelined for much of spring practice. When asked if Robinson was 100%, Freeze said, “He’s still one of those limited guys, but really, really close.”
Another running back who will be limited to start fall practice is Jeremiah Cobb. Freeze said that Cobb will be practicing with a cast and a yellow jersey after the junior fractured a finger. “We got to make sure we get that thing healed exactly right,” Freeze said.
The Tigers are hopeful that Robinson and Cobb will be ready to go sooner rather than later, as Auburn looks to fill the void left by now Rams’ running back, Jarquez Hunter. Senior Damri Alston will get first crack at the starting running back role after rushing for 276 yards and three touchdowns behind Hunter in 2024, but both Robinson and Cobb are expected to be major contributors in the Tigers' rushing attack.
Robinson rushed for 731 yards and eight scores at UConn in 2024, and Cobb has been a two-year contributor for the Tigers, rushing for 314 yards and two touchdowns during his time on the Plains.
The injuries to Robinson and Cobb could open up opportunities for true freshman and former five-star recruit Alvin Henderson. Henderson joined the Tigers as part of the 2025 recruiting class after rushing for an Alabama state record 10,923 career yards and 202 total touchdowns.