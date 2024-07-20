Auburn's All-SEC Running Back Primed for Big Season
Jarquez Hunter of the Auburn Tigers is one of the best running backs in not only the SEC but in the country. Hunter was named first-team All-SEC at Media Days this week.
He is listed at 5’10 and 209lbs on the depth chart but he plays much bigger than that. The senior has increased his rushing yard total every year since arriving on campus in 2021. The Mississippi native rushed for 593 yards as a freshman and he followed up with 668 yards his sophomore year. Last season was his biggest season as he rushed for 909 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Hunter has many attributes that makes him one the nations best between the tackles. His ability to navigate through tight spaces and wait for blocks to develop is unparalleled. Hunter has a great feel for the game as he uses his size to get to any where on the field. Hunter also has a rare combination of speed and agility; he can outrun defenders and make sharp cuts with ease. Last season Hunter had long run of 42, 50, 53, 67 yards and a 94 yarder his freshman year.
Many people are surprised by the strength that Hunter runs with as a physical runner. His physicality allows him to break tackles and gain extra yards, while his conditioning keeps him performing at a high level throughout the game.
Hunter averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per game. He has equally been effective as a receiver out of the backfield, Hunter adds a dual-threat dimension to his game, making him invaluable in various offensive schemes. NFL scouts love the versatile that Hunter has as he was a key receiver out of the backfield last season. During his career at Auburn he has totaled 47 receptions for 403 yards.
Outside of the individual stats Hunter has been a vital part in being a leader on and off the field for the Tigers. The Tigers offense will have a good day if Hunter is doing the things he do best. He makes it easy for any quarterback and offensive coordinator as he is a true playmaker.