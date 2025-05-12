Auburn's Cobb Itching for Larger Role at RB
After the Auburn Tigers’ starting running back Jarquez Hunter graduated and entered the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff knew that they would have to create a new dynamic running back room.
Using both portal and high school recruiting, Freeze has rebuilt the running back room with senior Damari Alston as its lead back and Jeremiah Cobb, UConn transfer Durell Robinson and true freshman Alvin Henderson as his backups.
Cobb, despite being a career backup, stands out as a possible breakout contender.
As a sophomore, Cobb carried the ball just 29 times for 142 yards, a decrease following a 172-yard, two-touchdown season as a freshman in 2023.
With Hunter leaving and Alston also being a career backup (681 yards and five touchdowns), albeit longer than Cobb, Cobb could see an increase in his carries this upcoming season.
“I see myself being a guy that is going to make plays this year and I’m going to do that the best way I can,” Cobb said following Auburn’s A-Day spring practice.
“Jeremiah Cobb has been putting in the work,” Alston said following A-Day. “We are going to be running the table this year for our offense.”
Following back-to-back lackluster seasons to begin Freeze's tenure, and with one of its top offensive players in Hunter gone, the Tigers will need major production from its revamped running backs rotation if it wants to end its four-straight losing seasons streak.