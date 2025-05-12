Auburn Daily

Auburn's Cobb Itching for Larger Role at RB

Cobb is a breakout candidate after spending the last two seasons buried on the depth chart.

Austin Walls

Auburn Tigers running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) runs the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Auburn Tigers running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) runs the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After the Auburn Tigers’ starting running back Jarquez Hunter graduated and entered the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff knew that they would have to create a new dynamic running back room.

Using both portal and high school recruiting, Freeze has rebuilt the running back room with senior Damari Alston as its lead back and Jeremiah Cobb, UConn transfer Durell Robinson and true freshman Alvin Henderson as his backups.

Cobb, despite being a career backup, stands out as a possible breakout contender.

As a sophomore, Cobb carried the ball just 29 times for 142 yards, a decrease following a 172-yard, two-touchdown season as a freshman in 2023.

With Hunter leaving and Alston also being a career backup (681 yards and five touchdowns), albeit longer than Cobb, Cobb could see an increase in his carries this upcoming season.

“I see myself being a guy that is going to make plays this year and I’m going to do that the best way I can,” Cobb said following Auburn’s A-Day spring practice.

“Jeremiah Cobb has been putting in the work,” Alston said following A-Day. “We are going to be running the table this year for our offense.”

Following back-to-back lackluster seasons to begin Freeze's tenure, and with one of its top offensive players in Hunter gone, the Tigers will need major production from its revamped running backs rotation if it wants to end its four-straight losing seasons streak.

More on Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Austin Walls
AUSTIN WALLS

Austin Walls is a University of Florida Sports Journalism graduate. He has covered different sports, from motorsport, professional and college football, professional and college basketball, women's basketball and hockey among others. He has spent most of his time focusing on the SEC Conference, but has spent time covering the AAC, MWC and ACC.

Home/Football