Auburn Signs 4-Star Transfer Receiver, Could Sign Another
Auburn’s wide receiver room adds another talented player via the Transfer Portal. This time it’s former Wake Forest wide receiver Horatio Fields.
With one year of eligibility remaining, the former Demon Deacon checks in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. He’s a big-bodied outside receiver capable of winning one-on-one matchups for Auburn. 247Sports has Fields as the No. 27 overall prospect in the Portal, as well as the 10th best wide receiver.
Evaluating Fields’ 2024 Pro Football Focus statistics shows that he averaged 31.4 yards per reception and scored 2 touchdowns from throws traveling 20 or more yards downfield. His overall receiving totals include 39 receptions, 469 yards, an average of 12 yards, and 4 touchdowns.
Adding him to an Auburn wide receiver room including Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, and Bryce Cain is exciting. There’s also the possibility former Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton comes to the Plains. Future Auburn starting quarterback Jackson Arnold should be quite happy.
Singleton is taking an unofficial visit to Auburn today per AuburnUndercover writer Christian Clemente.
“Former Georgia Tech WR transfer Eric Singleton Jr. is back for another Auburn visit,” Clemente wrote. “An unofficial visit this time.”
The Tigers are considered by multiple sources to be the favorite for Singleton’s signature. Per 247Sports, Singleton rates as the No. 3 overall player and top wide receiver.
For Singleton, his 2024 statistics include 7 catches over 20 yards in the air, averaging a whopping 43.4 yards per reception and scoring a touchdown. His total receiving statistics include 56 catches, 754 yards, 13.5 yards, and 3 touchdowns.