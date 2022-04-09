Skip to main content

WATCH: TJ Finley throws first touchdown of Auburn football's spring game

TJ Finley completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Malcom Johnson Jr. to open up the scoring on A-Day.

The Tigers offense was humming to open A-Day.

Quarterback TJ Finley and Auburn's offense drove down the field and capped it off with a 20-yard touchdown to Malcom Johnson Jr. 

Finley was 5-of-7 for 60 yards on the opening drive. Great start to the spring game for the Tigers.

T.J. Finley (1)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
WATCH: TJ Finley throws first touchdown of Auburn football's spring game

