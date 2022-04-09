WATCH: TJ Finley throws first touchdown of Auburn football's spring game

TJ Finley completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Malcom Johnson Jr. to open up the scoring on A-Day.

The Tigers offense was humming to open A-Day.

Quarterback TJ Finley and Auburn's offense drove down the field and capped it off with a 20-yard touchdown to Malcom Johnson Jr.

Finley was 5-of-7 for 60 yards on the opening drive. Great start to the spring game for the Tigers.

