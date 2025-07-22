Auburn Tigers Add Non-Conference Game to 2027 Football Schedule
The Auburn Tigers have added another game to their 2027 nonconference schedule.
The Tigers will host Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 11, 2027, at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to the Blue Raiders’ athletic website. This is the second game on Auburn’s 2027 schedule that has been announced thus far – it will play Missouri State the week prior on Sept. 4.
The matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between Auburn and Middle Tennessee State. The Tigers are 21-1-1 against Conference USA opponents all-time, per Winsipedia, and 1-1 in the last three seasons after beating Western Kentucky in 2022 and losing to New Mexico State two years ago. Missouri State, likely Auburn’s 2027 season opener, also represents Conference USA.
Middle Tennessee State is led by head coach Derek Mason, who served as Auburn’s defensive coordinator in 2021 during Bryan Harsin’s first season on the Plains. Mason stepped down from his position after just one year with the Tigers.
Auburn’s 2027 schedule now boasts just two nonconference games after a future home-and-home with UCLA was canceled last July. The Tigers were scheduled to play the Bruins at the Rose Bowl in 2027 and host UCLA at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2028. According to the release, it was a mutual agreement.
Therefore, the Tigers will most likely search for a different Power Four opponent to face in 2027, in addition to Middle Tennessee State and Missouri State. Depending on the undetermined number of conference games the SEC will turn to in a couple of years, it is unknown if Auburn will play a fourth nonconference game.