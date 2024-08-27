Auburn Tigers CB Keionte Scott Primed for Big Senior Season
The Auburn Tigers were solid on the defensive side of the ball last season but are looking to have an even better unit this year.
Head coach Hugh Freeze brought in DJ Durkin to take over as defensive coordinator and the Tigers have some key veterans returning.
One of these veterans is senior cornerback Keionte Scott, a difference-maker for Auburn both on defense and punt return.
Scott talked about where he thinks this defense is with the season set to begin in four days.
“I feel like Coach Durkin has done a great job of making sure we’re able to get the installs and stuff like that,” Scott said. “Guys have been seeing the installs over and over again so I feel like we’re at a point now where we’re just trying to correct the smaller things inside the defense.”
Champ Anthony, another returner at cornerback, is expected to step into a bigger role this season. Scott talked about what he has seen from Anthony throughout camp.
“You see someone who got a whole lot of mental reps,” Scott said. “You could tell he did a lot of seeing things and listening. You see him translating all of the things that he’s learned over the year and you see him performing well. I’m very excited to see him play.”
Another name that has been getting a lot of attention in Auburn’s secondary is sophomore cornerback Kayin Lee. Scott believes Lee has a big season ahead of him in 2024.
“You’re starting to see him move like a guy who got the opportunity to play early last year,” Scott said. “He’s coming up into this role where his time has come to step into a starting position. Everyday he’s meeting with Coach Crime (Wes McGriff) and he’s doing the smart things, things you learn over time. Very excited for him, to see him perform and continue his journey.”
Scott has been dealing with a hamstring injury lately but feels ready to go for the season.
“Our training staff is doing a great job and it’ll be based on how my body feels,” Scott said. “Definitely excited to get back there on punt return. Just the opportunity to create momentum and explosive plays for the offense, I take pride in.”
Scott has embraced his role as a veteran in the defensive backfield and will do what he can to help Auburn find success in 2024.