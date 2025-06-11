Auburn Tigers Football Schedule Updated with Times
AUBURN, Ala.- With less than 80 days until the kickoff, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday the television windows for Auburn’s nine remaining 2025 games that were not announced previously.
Auburn fans don’t want to look back on previous seasons, eyes looking only forward to the future of the program, which appears to be on an upward trajectory. The eagle will take flight again in Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 6, at 6:30 pm against the Ball State Cardinals.
The broadcast schedule includes the early window (11 a.m. - noon), afternoon (2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.), night (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and flex (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.). All times are central time. The times in the designated flex window will be announced at least six days before the game is scheduled.
The highlight for Auburn fans is the 126th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against the Georgia Bulldogs. Being a 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. kickoff time on October 11. Auburn has not defeated Georgia on the gridiron since the 2017 season, and Jordan-Hare at night is a scary place to play.
As the former Alabama head coach Nick Saban stated, “My opinion, in 17 years of going to Auburn, playing in Jordan-Hare, that place is haunted”.
Auburn Tigers 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 29 @ Baylor (7:00 p.m. FOX)
Sep. 6 vs Ball State (6:30 p.m. ESPNU)
Sep. 13 vs South Alabama (11:45 a.m. SEC Network)
Sep. 20 @ Oklahoma (Flex, network TBA)
Sep. 27 @ Texas A&M (Afternoon, network TBA)
Oct. 11 vs Georgia (Night, network TBA)
Oct. 18 vs Missouri (Flex, network TBA)
Oct. 25 @ Arkansas (Early, network TBA)
Nov. 1 vs Kentucky (Flex, network TBA)
Nov. 8 @ Vanderbilt (Afternoon, network TBA)
Nov. 22 vs Mercer (1:00 pm ESPN+)
Nov. 29 vs Alabama (Flex, network TBA)