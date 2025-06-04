Auburn Tigers Hosts Four-Star Linebacker, First Trip To Plains
Four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas went on an unofficial visit to see the Auburn Tigers for the first time. The 2026 recruit has this upcoming season to make up his mind about where he wants to play college football. Auburn appears to be in the mix.
Until this past weekend, had never been to the state of Alabama, much less to Auburn. Now he can say he has been to both, and he stayed for multiple days.
"I definitely loved it," Thomas said. "Got to see a lot. Coming up here in Alabama, definitely new. First time being in Alabama. I definitely loved it. Auburn definitely showed a lot."
The four-star linebacker has 34 total offers, including top programs such as rival Georgia, Texas, Michigan and LSU. The Tigers are reportedly second on the list with defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin leading the charge. In 2024, he posted 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery, per 247Sports.
Thomas likes the way Durkin handles his players and the heart put into his work.
"He's very, very prideful and very joyful in what he does," Thomas said. "He definitely knows how to snap at people in a good way and getting them right to achieve the best."
According to 247Composite, Thomas is 255th nationally, the 18th-best linebacker and the 33rd-best in the state of Texas.