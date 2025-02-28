Auburn Tigers Head Coach Hugh Freeze Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer
The Auburn Tigers announced on Friday that head coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The football program released the following statement regarding his diagnosis and treatment.
“Recently, Coach Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer. Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors advised that it is very treatable and curable. He will continue his coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming treatment, he is expected to make a full recovery. Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use this experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings.”
Freeze, 55, has been the head coach of Auburn for two seasons. He began his coaching career at Briarcest, Tenn., in 1992. After 12 years at the school, he got his first college opportunity coaching Ole Miss in 2004. He got his first head coaching job at the NAIA Lambuth University and got his first head coaching job within the NCAA with Arkansas State in 2011.
He made the jump to the SEC with Ole Miss after one season and coached there for five seasons. Freeze led the Rebels to a top-10 finish in the AP and Coaches and a Sugar Bowl win in 2015.
After four seasons at Liberty from 2019 to 2022, the Tiger hired him to succeed Bryan Harsin as head coach.