Auburn Tigers Kickoff Times and TV Schedule Announced for First 3 Games
AUBURN, Alabama—The SEC released kickoff times and TV networks for the first three weeks of the 2025 season Thursday, giving Auburn Tigers fans a chance to plan ahead as they get ready for the upcoming football season.
We're just 92 days away from kickoff.
Auburn will open the season on the road at Baylor in a rare Friday night game. The Tigers and Bears will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 29, and the game will be televised on FOX. It’s only the fifth matchup between the two schools and the first since 1976.
Kickoff on the Plains will be under the lights for the second straight year as Auburn will take on Ball State at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 6 in the team’s home opener. ESPNU will carry the game. The Tigers are 106-16-3 all-time in home openers.
In week three, Auburn will host South Alabama at 11:45 a.m. CT on Sept. 13 for this year’s Homecoming game. The game will be televised on SEC Network. It’s the first ever meeting between the two schools.
TV windows will be announced for all remaining SEC-controlled games in June with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.