Auburn Tigers Land Talented Running Back from Transfer Portal
Besides signing former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Auburn Tigers add another running back via the Transfer Portal.
Now a member of the Auburn Tigers, the 2024 rushing totals for former UConn Huskies running back Durell Robinson are impressive. 107 attempts, 731 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt, and 8 touchdowns.
Robinson also caught 14 passes for 75 yards and a 5.4 average. His statistics aside, Robinson’s frame fits the mold of an SEC running back. He’s 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Robinson’s slashing running style fits the run-pass option offense Auburn utilizes and provides Auburn with a different body type in the backfield. He will be the tallest running back of the group.
According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson’s grades include 68.8 for rushing, 44.5 for receiving, 60.7 for pass protection, 65.1 for run blocking, and 67.1 for offense overall.
He will have big shoes to fill. Auburn is losing running back Jarquez Hunter. an All-SEC member with 187 carries, 1,201 yards, a 6.4 average, and 8 touchdowns. His workman-like efforts and game-changing runs will be missed. Perhaps Robinson will provide his own highlights inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. He's also now a part of a talented running back room.
With Robinson’s addition to the Auburn running back depth chart, the Tigers currently possess five running backs for the 2025 college football season. Three returners are senior Damari Alston, senior Sean Jackson, junior Jeremiah Cobb, and incoming freshman Alvin Henderson.
Today is huge for the Auburn football program. Landing a top-notch talent at quarterback and adding Robinson to the fold bodes well for the future. Stay tuned for more Auburn Tigers Transfer Portal news here at Auburn On SI.