Former Auburn Tigers Linebacker Signs With Vikings As UDFA
The Auburn Tigers continue to see more players heading to the NFL. The 2024 leading tackler on the Plains, linebacker Dorian Mausi, signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mausi was a very active linebacker and could be a sleeper signing. While it may be a crowded room, Mausi is a linebacker who will stand out due to him having a nose for the ball. Don’t be surprised if he remains with the Vikings long-term.
Mausi joined Auburn after playing two years with the Duke Blue Devils and two years at Detroit-Jesuit. During that time at those schools, he accumulated 193 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four pass deflections prior to playing at the Plains. There was no falloff once he got to Auburn. In his only season with the Tigers, he led the team with 81 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections.
In his collegiate career, Mausi finishes with 274 total tackles over 56 games. He also had 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles, per Sports Reference.
Mausi is one of four Auburn Tigers heading to Minnesota. The Vikings also signed punter Oscar Chapman, linebacker Austin Keys and wide receiver Robert Lewis.
Minnesota has 14 linebackers currently on their roster, not currently counting anyone from their undrafted signings. Mausi will have to get through to at least one of the third-string positions if he wants to have a chance to crack the roster.