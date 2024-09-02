Auburn Tigers Reach Significant Milestone with Blowout Win over Alabama A&M
The Auburn Tigers football team achieved a significant milestone in their win against Alabama A&M on Saturday night. It was their 800th win in program history. Auburn University was founded in 1856, and the Tigers began playing football in 1892. From its early years, when the foundation for a winning culture was laid, to the modern era, where the program has become a powerhouse, the journey to 800 wins is quite a remarkable achievement.
Auburn is just the 13th program in division-one history to reach 800 wins. Auburn nestles between No. 12 LSU (843) and No. 13 Clemson (798).
Behind every successful football program is a series of visionary coaches who have guided their teams to greatness through its various stages. Ralph "Shug" Jordan is Auburn's all-time leader in wins with 176. He's followed by Pat Dye and Mike Donahue who both had 99 wins, and Tommy Tuberville who had 85 wins.
John Heisman also coached a spell at Auburn and had a 12-4-2 mark from 1895-1899.
Current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is thrilled to be part of a program with such a rich history.
“Obviously it's Auburn 800 victory," Freeze said after the game on Saturday. "There's been a lot great coaches, players and staff through the years that have contributed to that. We're excited to be a part of those 800 wins, and I think we are only the 13th program in FBS to have that, so it puts you among the elites” said Freeze.
The road to this milestone has been paved with unforgettable moments: thrilling comebacks, dominant seasons, and legendary players who have suited up for the Tigers. Some legendary players include the likes of Heisman winners Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson, and Cam Newton.
The Auburn Tigers football team has had one of its toughest spells in its long history, but will continue to rank as one of the most successful programs in football as Freeze and company return Auburn to its winning ways.