Auburn Tigers receiving votes in the AFCA Today Coaches Poll

Auburn is still receiving votes in the coaches poll.
The Tigers technically moved down in the latest edition of the Coaches Top 25 poll.

After finishing with 98 points in the preseason Coaches Poll (starting the year technically ranked No. 31), Auburn received 15 points worth of votes in week two of the AFCA Today Coaches poll and slid down to No. 36.

Auburn defeated Mercer 42-16 this past weekend, but apparently in the eyes of the coaches, that performance was worthy of 83 less points.

Seven SEC teams (half the conference) made the top 25, including Florida, who skyrocketed up to No. 19 in the rankings after receiving 17 points in the preseason poll.

Georgia, who throttled Oregon in Atlanta, surpassed Ohio State for the No. 2 spot in the poll. Alabama took 57 of the 65 first-place votes. Georgia (6) and OSU (2) were the only other two schools to receive a first-place vote.

Here is the AFCA Coaches Top 25 Poll in its entirety:

  1. Alabama (57)
  2. Georgia (6)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Baylor
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan State
  12. USC
  13. NC State
  14. Pittsburgh
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. Arkansas
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Florida
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Mississippi
  24. Oregon
  25. BYU

Also receiving votes: Tennessee, Penn State, Houston, Cincinnati, Iowa, Mississippi State, Florida State, UCF, Fresno State, Air Force, Auburn, TCU, UCLA, South Carolina, Utah State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Oregon State, Louisiana, Texas Tech, Northwestern, North Carolina

Auburn kicks off against San Jose State this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

