WATCH: Robby Ashford throws dime to Ja'Varrius Johnson in the Iron Bowl

Robby Ashford just had the best throw of his career.

The Tigers cut their Iron Bowl deficit to seven after an absolute DIME of a throw from Ashford to Ja'Varrius Johnson.

The touchdown pass capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive after Alabama went up 21-7.

Following Ashford's touchdown run in the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rattled off 21 straight points. Jarquez Hunter fumbled at midfield to give them prime field position on one of the possessions.

Auburn has now put together two touchdown drives in the first half. Ashford is 8-of-10 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also has 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Last season, they had one during regulation.

You can watch the highlight of the incredible throw below.

