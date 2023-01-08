WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk
Stop me if you've seen this play before, Auburn fans.
Wendell Green found an Auburn big man on a pick and roll action set at the top of the key.
Walker Kessler is somewhere smiling.
The Cardwell dunk gave Auburn a 48-36 lead over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks, who are struggling to defend Wendell Green on drives.
So, Green decided to lob it over the top instead of taking it himself. He has 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
You can watch the smooth PNR play below.
https://twitter.com/AuburnMBB/status/1611918885351206915
