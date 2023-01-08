Skip to main content

WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk

You've probably seen Walker Kessler make this play a hundred times. Here's Dylan Cardwell doing it.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stop me if you've seen this play before, Auburn fans.

Wendell Green found an Auburn big man on a pick and roll action set at the top of the key.

Walker Kessler is somewhere smiling.

The Cardwell dunk gave Auburn a 48-36 lead over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks, who are struggling to defend Wendell Green on drives.

So, Green decided to lob it over the top instead of taking it himself. He has 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

You can watch the smooth PNR play below.

https://twitter.com/AuburnMBB/status/1611918885351206915

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates a turnover during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Purdue DL Lawrence Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Jeff SchmeddingAuburn football pre training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced duringAuburn basketball vs Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 7,.2023 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn Football's Projected 2023 Depth Chart

By Lindsay Crosby
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Transfer LB DeMario Tolan from LSU commits to Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (22)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
KD Johnson
Basketball

GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
HTBB0555
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s huge win vs. Arkansas

By Jeremy Robuck
Dylan Cardwell
Football

WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk

By Lance Dawe