GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU

The atmosphere was electric at Jordan-Hare.
While Auburn's offense may take a huge decline in production in the second half of games, our photo quality remains a constant.

The atmosphere at Jordan-Hare stadium was phenomenal. Fans showed up, they stayed, and they were loud. The 'Stripe the Stadium' theme worked to perfection, despite some weird concern on social media that the Tigers could not pull it off.

They did pull it off. Unlike Auburn pulling off a win after building a 17-0 lead.

Here are some photos from the dramatic loss.

Oct 1, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) and tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) after intercepting a pass by Ashford during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
The LSU Tigers ball carrier gets tackled by a host of Auburn Tigers during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) gets tackled after gaining first down yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers tight end Tyler Fromm (85) makes the first down grab on a crossing route during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries for big yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams (27) gets dragged down by the Auburn defender during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries up the middle during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (5) celebrates on the sideline after an Auburn score during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) and Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) take down LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) celebrates his first down catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers cornerback Keionte Scott (6) wraps up LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) from behind during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (0) makes the catch for 29 yards during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to jump clear of the Tiger defender during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10240
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10241
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates his tackle for loss during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10227
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) goes airborne on the run during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10228
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) works to keep his footing for positive yards after the catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10235
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10261
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10225
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10207
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10224
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10196
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10212
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10232
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10237

