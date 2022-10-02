GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU
The atmosphere was electric at Jordan-Hare.
While Auburn's offense may take a huge decline in production in the second half of games, our photo quality remains a constant.
The atmosphere at Jordan-Hare stadium was phenomenal. Fans showed up, they stayed, and they were loud. The 'Stripe the Stadium' theme worked to perfection, despite some weird concern on social media that the Tigers could not pull it off.
They did pull it off. Unlike Auburn pulling off a win after building a 17-0 lead.
Here are some photos from the dramatic loss.
