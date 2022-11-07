Betting odds released for Auburn vs Texas A&M

While the loss to Mississippi State was painful, the Tigers got back in good spirits with the betting community by covering a (+12.5) line.

This was a line that many people jumped on as they felt the coaching change would light a fire in the Auburn players.

Covering in this game would make Auburn 3-6 against the spread this season.

The Tigers looked good under Interim Head Coach Cadillac Williams and had multiple different chances to leave Starkville with a win.

Now the Tigers are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Florida Gators. The Aggies head to the Plains on a five-game losing streak.

Auburn will also be coming into this game with a five-game losing streak, so one of these streaks will end this weekend.

Texas A&M had the number one overall recruiting class in 2021, so their lack of success on the field has been very disappointing for Aggie fans.

While the two teams don't have great records, this game is set up to be a good one under the lights in Jordan-Hare.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Texas A&M.

Sports Illustrated SportsBook Zach Bland / AU Athletics Auburn (-2) FanDuel SportsBook Zach Bland / AU Athletics Auburn (-1.5) Bet MGM Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (-1.5) Caesars SportsBook Austin Perryman / AU Athletics Auburn (-2) WynnBet SportsBook Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Auburn (-2) PointsBet Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (-2) Draft Kings SportsBook Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Auburn (-2) UNIBET Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (-1)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch