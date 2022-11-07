Skip to main content

Betting odds released for Auburn vs Texas A&M

The Tigers are favored to win for the first time in over a month.

While the loss to Mississippi State was painful, the Tigers got back in good spirits with the betting community by covering a (+12.5) line. 

This was a line that many people jumped on as they felt the coaching change would light a fire in the Auburn players. 

Covering in this game would make Auburn 3-6 against the spread this season. 

The Tigers looked good under Interim Head Coach Cadillac Williams and had multiple different chances to leave Starkville with a win. 

Now the Tigers are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Florida Gators. The Aggies head to the Plains on a five-game losing streak. 

Auburn will also be coming into this game with a five-game losing streak, so one of these streaks will end this weekend. 

Texas A&M had the number one overall recruiting class in 2021, so their lack of success on the field has been very disappointing for Aggie fans. 

While the two teams don't have great records, this game is set up to be a good one under the lights in Jordan-Hare. 

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Texas A&M. 

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) jumps in to end zone for the two point conversion during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium Zach Bland / AU Athletics

Auburn (-2)

FanDuel SportsBook

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) gives auburn the lead during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics

Auburn (-1.5)

Bet MGM

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) and Colby Wooden (25) after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Auburn (-1.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) sacks Mississippi State quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics

Auburn (-2)

WynnBet SportsBook

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Pre-game huddle with Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics

Auburn (-2)

PointsBet

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) react with teammates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (-2)

Draft Kings SportsBook

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) dives over MSU defense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Auburn (-2)

UNIBET

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Members of the Auburn Tigers defense react after a fumble recovery against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Betting odds released for Auburn vs Texas A&M

