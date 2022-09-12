Auburn's top 10 offensive PFF grades vs San Jose State
The Auburn offense took some time to get going on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans.
As an offense, Auburn only had three players score above a 70 offensive ranking in PFF's grading. That's not great. Still, here are the top 10 offensive performers for the Auburn Tigers in the win over San Jose State.
10. TJ Finley
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.3
Finley's play improved after throwing an interception in the first half.
9. Kam Stutts
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.4
Stutts played in 49 snaps vs San Jose State.
8. Tar'Varish Dawson
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.9
Dawson had a huge reception late after the offense starting moving through the air.
7. Brandon Council
PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6
Council scored an 86.1 pass blocking grade in his 64 snaps.
6. Kilian Zierer
PFF Offensive Grade: 65.7
Zierer had the highest pass block rating on the team with an 88.4.
5. Austin Troxell
PFF Offensive Grade: 66.5
Troxell was highest ranked offensive linemen from Auburn's week two win.
4. Tank Bigsby
PFF Offensive Grade: 67.0
Bigsby was Auburn's highest rated player by PFF last week.
3. Ja'Varrius Johnson
PFF Offensive Grade: 71.9
2. Jarquez Hunter
PFF Offensive Grade: 75.1
1. Damari Alston
PFF Offensive Grade: 78.8
It was a small sample size of just three plays, but Alston was exceptional Saturday night.
