Auburn's top 10 offensive PFF grades vs San Jose State

The Auburn offense took some time to get going on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans.

As an offense, Auburn only had three players score above a 70 offensive ranking in PFF's grading. That's not great. Still, here are the top 10 offensive performers for the Auburn Tigers in the win over San Jose State.

10. TJ Finley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.3 Finley's play improved after throwing an interception in the first half. 9. Kam Stutts Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 63.4 Stutts played in 49 snaps vs San Jose State. 8. Tar'Varish Dawson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.9 Dawson had a huge reception late after the offense starting moving through the air. 7. Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6 Council scored an 86.1 pass blocking grade in his 64 snaps. 6. Kilian Zierer Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 65.7 Zierer had the highest pass block rating on the team with an 88.4. 5. Austin Troxell AP Photo/Barry Reeger PFF Offensive Grade: 66.5 Troxell was highest ranked offensive linemen from Auburn's week two win. 4. Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 67.0 Bigsby was Auburn's highest rated player by PFF last week. 3. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 71.9 2. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 75.1 1. Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 78.8 It was a small sample size of just three plays, but Alston was exceptional Saturday night.

