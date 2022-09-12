Skip to main content

Auburn's top 10 offensive PFF grades vs San Jose State

Here are 10 players that performed on offense for the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn offense took some time to get going on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans. 

As an offense, Auburn only had three players score above a 70 offensive ranking in PFF's grading. That's not great. Still, here are the top 10 offensive performers for the Auburn Tigers in the win over San Jose State. 

10. TJ Finley

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.3

Finley's play improved after throwing an interception in the first half. 

9. Kam Stutts

Kameron Stutts (62), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.4

Stutts played in 49 snaps vs San Jose State.  

8. Tar'Varish Dawson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (3) goes up to make the grab across the middle during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.9

Dawson had a huge reception late after the offense starting moving through the air.  

7. Brandon Council

Brandon Council gets loose before the Tigers take on the Spartans.

PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6 

Council scored an 86.1 pass blocking grade in his 64 snaps. 

6. Kilian Zierer

John Samuel Shenker gets loose on a 4th down pass from TJ Finley. Kilian Zierer on the block.

PFF Offensive Grade: 65.7

Zierer had the highest pass block rating on the team with an 88.4.  

5. Austin Troxell

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

PFF Offensive Grade: 66.5

Troxell was highest ranked offensive linemen from Auburn's week two win. 

4. Tank Bigsby

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries up the middle during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade:  67.0

Bigsby was Auburn's highest rated player by PFF last week. 

3. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.

PFF Offensive Grade: 71.9 

2. Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter with the carry against the Mercer Bears.

PFF Offensive Grade: 75.1 

1. Damari Alston

Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 78.8

It was a small sample size of just three plays, but Alston was exceptional Saturday night.  

Auburn's top 10 offensive PFF grades vs San Jose State

