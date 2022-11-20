Auburn's Offensive Grades against Western Kentucky
Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night thanks to a strong 2nd half on both offense and defense. Auburn put up 374 total yards, including 252 on the ground, as both RB Tank Bigsby and RB Jarquez Hunter surpassed one hundred yards for the 2nd straight game.
For the game, Auburn scored a 85.1 score per PFF, their 2nd best game of the season behind only the season opening 42-16 win over Mercer. Here's the best offensive performances from the Tigers.
All scores courtesy of Pro Football Focus ($)
#1 - RB Jarquez Hunter
PFF Offensive Grade: 87.2
#2 - TE Brandon Frazier
PFF Offensive Grade: 82.4
#3 - QB Robby Ashford
PFF Offensive Grade: 72.2
#4 - RB Tank Bigsby
PFF Offensive Grade: 71.9
#5 - WR Ja'Varrius Johnson
PFF Offensive Grade: 69.4
#6 - WR Jay Fair
PFF Offensive Grade: 69.2
#7 - LT Killian Zierer
PFF Offensive Grade: 68.2
#8 - OL Keiondre Jones
PFF Offensive Grade: 67.7
#9 - C Brandon Council
PFF Offensive Grade: 66.4
#10 - RT Brenden Coffey
PFF Offensive Grade: 64.6
#11 - LG Kameron Stutts
PFF Offensive Grade: 64.2
#12 - LG Jeremiah Wright
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.0
#13 - WR Shedrick Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 61.5
#14 - WR Koy Moore
PFF Offensive Grade: 60.8
#15 - RG Alec Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 58.1
#16 - WR Camden Brown
PFF Offensive Grade: 56.9
#17 - WR Dazalin Worsham
PFF Offensive Grade: 56.0
#18 - WR Omari Kelly
PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7
#19 - TE John Samuel Shenker
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8
#20 - HB Damari Alston
PFF Offensive Grade: 53.8
#21 - TE Luke Deal
PFF Offensive Grade: 53.2
#22 - TE Tyler Fromm
PFF Offensive Grade: 39.7
