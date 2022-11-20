Skip to main content

Auburn's Offensive Grades against Western Kentucky

Here are Auburn's PFF grades on offense for the victory over the Hilltoppers.

Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night thanks to a strong 2nd half on both offense and defense. Auburn put up 374 total yards, including 252 on the ground, as both RB Tank Bigsby and RB Jarquez Hunter surpassed one hundred yards for the 2nd straight game. 

For the game, Auburn scored a 85.1 score per PFF, their 2nd best game of the season behind only the season opening 42-16 win over Mercer. Here's the best offensive performances from the Tigers. 

All scores courtesy of Pro Football Focus ($)

#1 - RB Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter

PFF Offensive Grade: 87.2

#2 - TE Brandon Frazier

Brandon Frazier

PFF Offensive Grade: 82.4

#3 - QB Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford (9) Robby Ashford (9) scrambles out of the pocket during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 72.2

#4 - RB Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby

PFF Offensive Grade: 71.9

#5 - WR Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson

PFF Offensive Grade: 69.4

#6 - WR Jay Fair

Jay Fair in pregames vs Arkansas.

PFF Offensive Grade: 69.2

#7 - LT Killian Zierer

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 68.2

#8 - OL Keiondre Jones

Keiondre Jones

PFF Offensive Grade: 67.7

#9 - C Brandon Council

Brandon Council

PFF Offensive Grade: 66.4

#10 - RT Brenden Coffey

Brenden Coffey (55)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Offensive Grade: 64.6

#11 - LG Kameron Stutts

Kam Stutts vs Arkansas

PFF Offensive Grade: 64.2

#12 - LG Jeremiah Wright

Jeremiah Wright (76)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.0

#13 - WR Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackon

PFF Offensive Grade: 61.5

#14 - WR Koy Moore

Koy Moore (0) catches a pass from Jarquez Hunter (27) during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 60.8

#15 - RG Alec Jackson

Holden Geriner, Tank Bigsby behind Jalil Irvin and Alec Jackson.

PFF Offensive Grade: 58.1

#16 - WR Camden Brown

Camden Brown in warm ups vs Arkansas.

PFF Offensive Grade: 56.9

#17 - WR Dazalin Worsham

Dazalin Worsham

PFF Offensive Grade: 56.0

#18 - WR Omari Kelly

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) stretches out for the catch in warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7

#19 - TE John Samuel Shenker

John Samuel Shenker in warmups before Arkansas.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8

#20 - HB Damari Alston

Damari Alston in warmups vs Missouri

PFF Offensive Grade: 53.8

#21 - TE Luke Deal

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Luke Deal (86) and Anders Carlson (26) celebrate field goal between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 53.2

#22 - TE Tyler Fromm

Auburn tight end Tyler Fromm in warmups before the Arkansas game.

PFF Offensive Grade: 39.7

