Auburn's Offensive Grades against Western Kentucky

Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night thanks to a strong 2nd half on both offense and defense. Auburn put up 374 total yards, including 252 on the ground, as both RB Tank Bigsby and RB Jarquez Hunter surpassed one hundred yards for the 2nd straight game.

For the game, Auburn scored a 85.1 score per PFF, their 2nd best game of the season behind only the season opening 42-16 win over Mercer. Here's the best offensive performances from the Tigers.

All scores courtesy of Pro Football Focus ($)

#1 - RB Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 87.2 #2 - TE Brandon Frazier Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 82.4 #3 - QB Robby Ashford Zach Bland/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 72.2 #4 - RB Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 71.9 #5 - WR Ja'Varrius Johnson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 69.4 #6 - WR Jay Fair Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 69.2 #7 - LT Killian Zierer © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 68.2 #8 - OL Keiondre Jones Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 67.7 #9 - C Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 66.4 #10 - RT Brenden Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 64.6 #11 - LG Kameron Stutts Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 64.2 #12 - LG Jeremiah Wright Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 63.0 #13 - WR Shedrick Jackson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 61.5 #14 - WR Koy Moore Zach Bland/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 60.8 #15 - RG Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.1 #16 - WR Camden Brown Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.9 #17 - WR Dazalin Worsham Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.0 #18 - WR Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7 #19 - TE John Samuel Shenker Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 #20 - HB Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 53.8 #21 - TE Luke Deal Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 53.2 #22 - TE Tyler Fromm Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 39.7

