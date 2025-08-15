Bo Jackson to be Honored at 2025 Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn Athletics will honor Bo Jackson at the Iron Bowl this fall to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1985 Heisman Trophy-winning season.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever, Jackson played football, baseball and ran track at Auburn from 1982-86 and later played professionally in the National Football League as well as Major League Baseball.
Jackson became Auburn’s second Heisman Trophy recipient 40 years ago after rushing for 1,786 yards, which was the second-best single-season performance in Southeastern Conference history. The Bessemer, Alabama, native also rushed for 17 touchdowns that season while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.
“Ever since he arrived on the Plains in 1982, Bo Jackson has represented Auburn in a world-class manner in his athletic, professional and philanthropic endeavors,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said. “Bo’s 1985 season ranks among the greatest in the storied history of Auburn and the Southeastern Conference. It is our privilege to honor Bo on the 40th anniversary of his Heisman Trophy season.”
Jackson finished his four-year Auburn career with 4,303 rushing yards and 4,575 all-purpose yards and 43 rushing touchdowns. His No. 34 jersey was retired as part of Auburn’s football centennial celebration in 1992.
Jackson played eight MLB seasons for the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and California Angels and was the 1989 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player and 1993 American League Comeback Player of the Year.
Jackson spent four seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, totaling 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns before having his football career cut short with an injury in 1991.