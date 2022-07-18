Skip to main content

Brian Kelly talks about his excitement to play in Jordan-Hare

The LSU head coach spoke about his anticipation for SEC road games.

New and prestigious coaches always bring excitement to the Southeastern Conference. Notre Dame turned LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is no different, bringing a lot of intrigue to the Tigers following a tumultuous pair of LSU seasons.

Kelly spoke at SEC Media Days about his anticipation and excitement about getting to experience the SEC and what it has to offer. He spoke about his interest in seeing some of the road venues in the conference, and Auburn was the first place he noted when speaking about the challenge of taking on conference road games.

"The challenges that come with that, playing the great schools. I've never been in many of the venues," Kelly said. "I'll get an opportunity to play at Auburn this year. I'll get a chance to play at Kyle Field, in the Swamp. Those will be exciting opportunities, something that I've never experienced in my career of 32 years."

"The challenges of being in the greatest conference in college football, as well as being at LSU, I've been asked many times why. I can tell you that certainly that shared vision of our administration, the great opportunity to restore championship-level football to LSU, and then the SEC itself, being part of this great conference."

Auburn hosts LSU on October 1st. Kickoff time or TV channel has not been announced.

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

