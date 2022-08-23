Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin ranked at the bottom of the SEC coaches

Bryan Harsin continues to be ranked low among SEC coaches.

The belief around Bryan Harsin from the national media is that he is not the guy to elevate Auburn back to relevance .

This has been made clear by many different ranking systems that have been released ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Mike Farrell released his SEC coach rankings, with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin falling all the way to the bottom of his list.

1. Nick Saban- Alabama

2. Kirby Smart- Georgia

3. Jimbo Fisher- Texas A&M

4. Brian Kelly-  LSU

5. Lane Kiffen- Ole Miss

6. Sam Pittman- Arkansas

7. Mark Stoops- Kentucky 

8. Mike Leach- Mississippi State

9. Billy Napier- Florida

10. Josh Heupel- Tennessee

11. Shane Beamer- South Carolina

12. Eli Drinkwitz- Missouri

13. Clark Lea- Vanderbilt

14. Bryan Harsin- Auburn

Whether or not Coach Harsin is the guy will be discovered on the field in 2022. 

Coach Harsin has fought through adversity by recovering from all of the issues in the off-season and has rallied his team around him.

Several of Auburn's players have spoken out about Harsin, defending him at SEC Media Days and praising him both as a coach and as a person.

The offseason controversy has severely affected the perception of Coach Harsin and his football team. There is a ton of talent on this 2022 Auburn roster. This football team has a chance to surprise a lot of people, which would subsequently show the national media that Bryan Harsin is a good coach.

If the season does not go well, Coach Harsin is likely out as Auburn's head man in 2023.

It's now or never.

