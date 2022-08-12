Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin ranked highly among coaches with the most swagger

Bryan Harsin has enough swagger to spare.

A graphic was released by the Big Game Boomer Twitter page ranking the 50 college football coaches with the most swag. 

On this list, Auburn headman Bryan Harsin landed at number five overall. There are fellow SEC coaches that cracked the list a bit higher than Harsin. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was second overall on this list, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was third.  

Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn also was high on this, landing at number eight. 

Coach Harsin does always seem to have some swagger to him when he walks, and he always has on a nice suit when the situation calls for it. 

He is also liable to hit the "griddy" at any given moment, which immediately doubles his amount of swagger.

Always looking well dressed is a great quality for a head coach to have, and that is something Harsin has in bunches. 

Some people around the Auburn community might not be big Harsin fans, but he sure does seem like a chill, down-to-earth guy with a lot of swag.

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin answers questions at SEC Media Days.
AUBURN, AL - AUGUST 30: Overhead view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks on August 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Auburn wide receiver Camden Brown working out. This pictrue is from Camden Brown's Twitter page, @CamdenBrown7.
Coach Christian Robinson Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
9Auburn2Robby Ashford (9)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
