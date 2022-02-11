Skip to main content
Auburn appears to be keeping Bryan Harsin as head coach

After a crazy week of rumor and speculation, Bryan Harsin is staying at Auburn per reports.

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn is keeping Bryan Harsin as their head coach per Chris Low and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Both reporters announced on their Twitter pages following Cole Cubelic being the first to break the silence this morning. 

Cubelic, a former Auburn player and current analyst, said in a tweet this morning, "I believe that Bryan Harsin will be retained as the Auburn head football coach. Alignment will be critical moving forward. Adjustments from all sides will be necessary."

Cubelic also said, "Must find a way for everyone to attempt to put this behind them & move forward to help all parties reconcile & find a way to work together towards competing for championships. Will not be easy. Divisiveness cannot continue."

After rumors and speculation about Harsin being fired by Auburn University, many Tiger fans spoke out in support of Harsin after he was hired only 14 months ago. 

Many folks pointed out a subpar recruiting record in his first full class and reports of being too hard on players, coaches, and staff. His class finished as the 18th best class in the country. 

Based on the reports that have come out, it sounds like there could be an official announcement from the school soon. 

Harsin went 6-7 in his first season with Auburn after losing his starting quarterback with a handful of games left on the schedule. 

