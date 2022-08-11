Camden Brown receives more praise from the coaching staff

One of the players receiving the most buzz from fall camp is true freshman wide receiver, Camden Brown.

Every day of camp, he has found a way to impress the coaching staff.

Coach Harsin has been giving daily awards to the team, and Brown has won the playmaker award two days in a row.

Brown has gone from running with the young guys to running with the two's in a matter of days.

He even made a great play catching a pass from Zach Calzada in the corner of the endzone to score a touchdown at practice earlier this week.

His size is what excites Auburn fans and the coaching staff so much. Brown is 6-foot-3 and weighs 202-pounds. He is a physical freak and can hurt defenses in so many different ways.

He is also a speedy guy considering his big frame, so he can beat you down the sideline while winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Brown is great at high pointing the football, helping him win 50/50 battles often.

It is great to see that the coaching staff and Auburn family are starting to notice what Brown can do on the field. After Thursday's practice, Brown was named as the playmaker of the day.

Brown's role for the team this season is still up in the air. He could be a role player but is fighting for more reps over the course of fall camp.

Regardless, it is safe to say with Brown that you might want to buy stock now.

