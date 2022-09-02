Skip to main content

CFP Board of Managers reportedly moving forward with 12-team College Football Playoff model

The College Football Playoff is expanding.
Expansion is officially on the horizon.

The CFP Board of Managers has decided to move forward with a 12-team College Football Playoff model, per multiple sources.

According Pete Thamel of ESPN, "The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. There's still a chance that it could go earlier, but those details are complicated and would take some time to work out."

The CFP would have to rearrange deals with their current bowl venues, who have locked in agreements with the playoff through the 2026 season. Per CBS Sports, a rearrangement and reformatting of both the model and the sites will be implemented "as soon as possible," indicating that the current playoff contract (which runs through 2025) may be tossed out the window sooner rather than later.

Thamel also noted on Twitter that "one of the main drivers of this College Football Playoff expansion was money. Presidents felt as if they were leaving too much on the table. Monday could end up a powerful motivator for starting prior to 2026."

According to further reports from ESPN, The College Football Playoff's Board of Managers is "encouraging the sport's commissioners to try to implement it as soon as 2024."

The College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014 and has long been awaiting an expansion, as four teams did not seem to satisfy neither fans nor playoff and TV executives.

The structure of the model has not been officially released at this time. Rumors have circled about potential home site matchups for the first-round of the playoff, but no official statements regarding home field advantages for higher seeds vs holding all postseason games at neutral site venues has not been announced.

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, told Auburn Daily in July that his preferred playoff would consist of an expanded field, more specifically a 12-team model.

Jan 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of College Football Playoff National Championship logo helmet at 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee press conference at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
By Lance Dawe
