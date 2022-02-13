Auburn legend Charles Barkley makes his Super Bowl pick

The Auburn legend may be known for his play and knowledge of basketball but Charles Barkley has made it very clear how much he loves talking football.

Barkley joined Renee Paquette of The Volume to talk about the big game. Paquette, who lives in Cincinnati, wanted to hear Barkley's thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

"I think it would just be great for Cincinnati," Barkley said. "They have just been down for so long. Joe Burrow, I've never met him but doesn't he seem like a great dude? But I think the Rams are going to win the game. That's just my personal opinion. But let me tell you something, if Cincinnatti wins, I think it would be great for sports because they have been down so long."

He went on to detail the type of impact that Rams defender Aaron Donald could have on a game like this. Many experts are saying that the Rams will aim to stop the run and force Burrow to throw the ball so the pass rush can impact the game against the Bengal's suspect offensive line.

You can see the full clip of Barkley's explanation below.

Auburn will have a new Super Bowl champion regardless of who wins on Super Bowl Sunday. Former Tiger Blake Countess is on the Rams' roster and C.J. Uzomah is expected to return to the Bengals lineup after being carted off in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game can be seen at 5:30 p.m. CT on NBC.