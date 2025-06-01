Countdown to Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears - #89 Darvin Adams
In 89 days, on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT, the Auburn Tigers will kick off the 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. AuburnOnSI is taking you right up to kickoff, counting the days away by former Tigers’ jersey numbers.
The first 10 days of this countdown, numbers 99-now, have flown by. Yet, 89 days is still a long barrel to stare down. But fear not, dear reader. We’ll get there. Follow the countdown, and we’ll try to have a little fun along the way.
Coming in at number 89 is the King of Clutch, Darvin Adams.
Adams came to Auburn in 2008 from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga. After an unremarkable freshman season in 2008, Adams would thrive in new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn’s system in 2009, breaking Auburn’s single-season receptions record with 60 catches, along with 997 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, the 6-foot-3 185 185-pound Adams would truly blossom during the 2010 national championship season.
In 2010, Adams built on his success from the previous season and quickly became one of quarterback Cam Newton’s favorite targets, especially when it mattered most. Whether it was a couple of big downfield catches against Clemson early in the season, or a toe-tap grab on fourth down in the Iron Bowl against Alabama, or a first-half ending Hail Mary in the Southeastern Conference Championship, Adams had a surreal knack for being where the ball needed him to be in 2010.
He would finish the season with 52 receptions, 963 yards, and 7 touchdowns. In that conference championship game, Adams torched the South Carolina Gamecocks for a SEC Championship game record 217 yards on 7 receptions with 2 touchdowns.
Adams established himself as a key cog in the 2010 title machine and would sign with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, before winning two Grey Cups in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.