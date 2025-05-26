Countdown to Auburn vs. Baylor - #95 Gerald Robinson
We are at 95 days and counting until the Auburn Tigers kick off the 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears on August 29. AuburnSI is helping to pass the time, counting down the days by former Tigers’ jersey numbers. Coming in at number 95 is sack master Gerald Robinson.
Robinson joined the Tigers out of Notasulga, Ala., and terrorized opposing offenses from 1982-1985. The 6-foot-4 and 250 pound defensive end was an absolute menace. He racked up 26 sacks in his three years in The Loveliest Village, which is tied with Quentin Groves for first all-time at Auburn.
10 of those sacks came in the 1985 season. Robinson earned All-Southeastern Conference honors in consecutive seasons, as he was named 2nd Team All-SEC in 1983 and First Team All-SEC in 1984.
Robinson left Auburn as an all-time sack leader for the Tigers and became one of the program’s 32 first-round draft picks when the Minnesota Vikings selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft. He’d spend two years with the Vikings before spending time with the San Diego Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.
After his prestigious career as an Auburn Tiger and his stint in the NFL that included 19 sacks and 170 tackles, Robinson would go on to serve his community as Health and Physical Education Director at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.