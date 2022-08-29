Former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman regrets cutting Daniel Carlson

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Daniel Carlson with their fifth-round pick in 2018. He only lasted two games in Minnesota before being cut.

Former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman spoke about some regrets he had about cutting Carlson in 2018.

Spielman said, "The player I regret cutting the most was Daniel Carlson. He was our opening day kicker against the San Francisco 49ers and did well. The following week we went to Green Bay and played the Packers. He missed a field goal in regulation and missed two field goals in overtime. The next day when we got back, we did cut him and signed Dan Bailey. He went on to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders last year; he was a second-team All-Pro kicker, and I believe he led the league in points."

A season ago, Carlson was 40 for 43 kicking field goals giving him a make percentage of 93%. This was fourth best among all NFL kickers in 2021.

At the end of the year in 2021, Carlson signed a four-year extension with the Raiders for 18 million dollars over four seasons. Ten million dollars of this contract is fully guaranteed, and he also got a four million dollar signing bonus with the contract.

Carlson is set to have another big year with the Raiders, who made many big-ticket additions in the off-season. Carlson and his Raiders are a team that could make a run in the playoffs.

It's always fun to watch former Auburn players succeed, and since the scenery change from Minnesota to Las Vegas, Carlson has been one of the best place kickers in the NFL.

