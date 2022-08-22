Skip to main content

ESPN bowl projections: Auburn football faces off against a recent non-conference opponent

According to ESPN, the Tigers will face off against a recently familiar Big Ten opponent in their bowl game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ESPN released their 2022 college football bowl preseason projections on Monday afternoon, with analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach sharing their predictions for all 43 bowl games.

Kyle Bonagura slates Auburn to face off against Penn State in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 31st.

The Tigers have appeared in the Music City Bowl twice in their history, winning both matchups against Big Ten opponents. Auburn defeated Wisconsin 28-14 back in 2003 and routed Purdue 63-14 in 2018. The win over Purdue included Auburn setting the NCAA FBS record for points scored in any half of a bowl game (56).

Auburn currently has a 1-2 all-time record against the Penn State Nittany Lions, having lost 28-20 in Happy Valley last season. The Tigers are scheduled to take on the Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 17th in the latter half of the home-and-home. If this bowl matchup were to happen, it would be the third time the two teams faced off in 469 days after having not played since 2003.

Auburn defeated Penn State 13-9 back in '03 and lost 43-14 in 1996.

A berth in the Music City Bowl would indicate a finish somewhere between third and eighth in the SEC (standings as a whole, not within the SEC West alone).

The Tigers open the season on September 3rd against the Mercer Bears at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

ESPN bowl projections: Auburn football faces off against a recent non-conference opponent

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

Mississippi State Sidelines site predicts Auburn football to finish 3-9

By Lance Dawe
Jalil Irvin (50), Marcus Harris (50), Tate Johnson (54)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Five Auburn offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters

By Zac Blackerby
Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals
Football

WATCH: Chandler Wooten picks off a pass for the Arizona Cardinals

By Andrew Stefaniak
Coach Bryan Harsin addresses the team at Auburn's fall camp.
Football

Auburn football ranked No. 21 in final SP+ 2022 preseason projections

By Lance Dawe
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
Football

Auburn football commit Jeremiah Cobb had a monster game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball player preview series: Johni Broome

By Gray Oldenburg
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball in final seven for Davin Cosby

By Andrew Stefaniak