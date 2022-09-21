Skip to main content

After a loss to Penn State, the Auburn Tigers plummet down the ESPN FPI rankings

The ESPN FPI rankings have lost all confidence in Auburn.

After a blowout loss to Penn State, Auburn has fallen down the ESPN FPI rankings for the third straight week.

Going into their game with Penn State, Auburn was ranked 40th in the FPI rankings, but after the loss dropped to 51st.

Auburn's projected record went from 5.7-6.3 to 4.9-7.1, meaning these rankings continue to lose confidence in this Auburn football team.

The number that took the biggest hit was Auburn's chances of getting to six wins this season. The Tiger's chances of winning six games, according to FPI, dropped from 56.2% to 30.1%.

After the rocky start to the season, the ESPN FPI rankings no longer believe this Auburn team will end up being bowl eligible.

The scariest part of Auburn's schedule going forward is that the Tigers still have to play five opponents ranked in the top 20 of the PFI rankings.

Auburn has an excellent opportunity to pick up their fourth win of the season this week against a Missouri team that ranks 70th in the FPI ranks.

Hopefully, if Auburn can take care of business against Missouri, they will jump back up the FPI rankings a few spots and bring their chances of becoming bowl eligible back up.

This week with TJ Finley missing the game due to a shoulder injury Robby Ashford will get a chance to show the coaching staff what he's got.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. Missouri here.

