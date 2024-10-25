Everything You Need To Know for Auburn Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats
The Auburn Tigers turn their attention to the Kentucky Wildcats for their last of three consecutive road games.
Kentucky is 3-4 (1-3 SEC) on the season and coming into this contest on a two-game losing skid.
The Tigers will be looking to improve to 3-5 in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze and pull off an upset to improve their chances of qualifying for a bowl game.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Ashley Stroehlein will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats
Auburn leads the series between the programs 27-6-1. Auburn has a 13-4 record against Kentucky in games played in Lexington.
Betting Odds
Kentucky is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Thursday evening.
Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)
Money Lines: Kentucky (-140), Auburn (+115)
Over/under: 42.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER