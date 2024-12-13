Former Auburn Quarterback Hank Brown Picks Big 10 School
With the Transfer Portal opening this past Monday, it did not take long for a former Auburn Tiger to find a new home.
Quarterback Hank Brown hit the Transfer Portal and has selected a Big 10 program. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Iowa Hawkeyes won out for Brown’s services.
He’s been primarily a pocket passer, but also with the ability to avoid the rush and throw on the run. Brown’s 2024 opportunity for Auburn included starts against New Mexico and Arkansas, plus entering the Alabama A&M and Missouri games. Brown’s start against the Razorbacks failed and it’s likely the starting point for why he eventually entered the Transfer Portal. Brown was benched at halftime after going 7 of 13, 53.8%, 72 yards, no touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
For the season, Brown’s passing statistics included connecting on 27 of 43 passing attempts, 9.4 yards per attempt, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He also rushed 3 times for 10 yards.
While the Tigers saw Brown depart for Iowa City, they have been busy attempting to lure a Transfer Portal quarterback of their own. Jackson Arnold, formerly at Oklahoma, and Maalik Murphy, previously at Texas and Duke, are hot names with Auburn football. Former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter has been a name to know as well.
