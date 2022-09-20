Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday chimes in on how to fix the Auburn offense

Smoke Monday is no longer on campus but his heart is still pulling for the Auburn Tigers.

He, like most fans, has probably been frustrated with the offensive output throughout the season so far. One of the biggest questions has been how Auburn is using star running back Tank Bigsby.

The current New Orleans Saints safety went to Twitter to share his thoughts on what Auburn needs to do on offense.

Smoke said in his tweet, "Auburn nation we need to feed TANK The ball more he needs the ball in his hand." He also included a goat emoji.

Bigsby currently had 38 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He also is third on the team in catches with seven. He's racked up 69 yards through the air.

Auburn's rushing attack will have the opportunity to be on display this Saturday against Missouri and a big game from Bigsby could be a part of Auburn's plans on offense.

Missouri is 48th in the country with allowing 123 yards per game. Missouri allowed 235 yards against Kansas State earlier this season.

Hopefully, Smoke Monday gets his wish and the Auburn offense builds off of more Bigsby against Missouri and other SEC opponents moving forward.

