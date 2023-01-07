Former Auburn Tigers AD Diamond has committed to the UAB Blazers
After being a reserve defensive back for the Auburn Tigers, AD Diamond will play for an in-state school.
Diamond will be transferring to the UAB Blazers according to an announcement he made on his personal Twitter account.
The former Auburn defensive back signed with the Tigers as a three-star product out of Mobile, Alabama. At Blount, he played wide receiver and defensive back. He was committed to Louisiana Tech before flipping to the Tigers during the Bryan Harsin era.
Auburn looks strong in the defensive backfield. The path to playing time was an uphill battle for Diamond and he eventually chose to transfer.
Diamond will play for Tren Dilfer at UAB this season.
Related Stories
Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season
Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans
What does PFF say about Dillon Wade
WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube