Former Auburn Tigers AD Diamond has committed to the UAB Blazers

After being a reserve defensive back for the Auburn Tigers, AD Diamond will play for an in-state school.

Diamond will be transferring to the UAB Blazers according to an announcement he made on his personal Twitter account.

The former Auburn defensive back signed with the Tigers as a three-star product out of Mobile, Alabama. At Blount, he played wide receiver and defensive back. He was committed to Louisiana Tech before flipping to the Tigers during the Bryan Harsin era.

Auburn looks strong in the defensive backfield. The path to playing time was an uphill battle for Diamond and he eventually chose to transfer.

Diamond will play for Tren Dilfer at UAB this season.

