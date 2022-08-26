Former Duke athletic director Kevin White calls Allen Greene's ousting 'terribly disturbing'

It was announced on Friday afternoon by Auburn University that athletic director Allen Greene would be stepping down from his position "in order to pursue other professional interests."

Following the announcement, former Duke athletic director Kevin White spoke out about Green's departure with some strongly-worded language towards Auburn University.

Below are White's words, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

"For what it's worth, the announcement via Auburn University today is terribly disturbing to say the very least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful! The apparent political dysfunction within Auburn is truly legendary. More specifically, this particular leadership transition, unequivocally, ascends Auburn to the "cat bird" seat, in terms of being "tone deaf," nationally. Of course, Allen and Christy Greene, and their beautiful family, will undoubtedly take the high road, for Allen is among the classiest and most talented individuals, in terms of emotional, intellectual, and decency competence, who drips with integrity, while standing on a non-negotiable, high moral and ethical (everyday) platform. Allen is clearly a "rockstar" leader within the broader college athletics landscape! Therefore, this is clearly a "death blow" moment, as the greater enterprise of college athletics swirls via unprecedented chaos!"

Greene's final day as acting athletic director will be August 31st. As of right now there are no lead candidates to overtake the position, but sources are suggesting a hire from within the university is likely.

