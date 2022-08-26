Skip to main content

Former Duke athletic director Kevin White calls Allen Greene's ousting 'terribly disturbing'

White had some strong words directed towards Auburn University in a recent statement.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It was announced on Friday afternoon by Auburn University that athletic director Allen Greene would be stepping down from his position "in order to pursue other professional interests."

Following the announcement, former Duke athletic director Kevin White spoke out about Green's departure with some strongly-worded language towards Auburn University.

Below are White's words, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

"For what it's worth, the announcement via Auburn University today is terribly disturbing to say the very least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful! The apparent political dysfunction within Auburn is truly legendary. More specifically, this particular leadership transition, unequivocally, ascends Auburn to the "cat bird" seat, in terms of being "tone deaf," nationally. Of course, Allen and Christy Greene, and their beautiful family, will undoubtedly take the high road, for Allen is among the classiest and most talented individuals, in terms of emotional, intellectual, and decency competence, who drips with integrity, while standing on a non-negotiable, high moral and ethical (everyday) platform. Allen is clearly a "rockstar" leader within the broader college athletics landscape! Therefore, this is clearly a "death blow" moment, as the greater enterprise of college athletics swirls via unprecedented chaos!"

Greene's final day as acting athletic director will be August 31st. As of right now there are no lead candidates to overtake the position, but sources are suggesting a hire from within the university is likely.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 03: Athletic director Kevin White listens during a press conference announcing the retirement of head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history who led the Blue Devils to five national titles, announced he plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Football

Former Duke athletic director Kevin White calls Allen Greene's ousting 'terribly disturbing'

By Lance Dawe
Jan 19, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers athletic director Allen Greene throws t-shirts to the student section before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to Athletic Director Allen Greene stepping down

By Andrew Stefaniak
Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Early candidates for the Auburn athletic director position

By Lindsay Crosby
Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Allen Greene and Auburn officially parting ways

By Zac Blackerby
Chipleys Daquayvious Sorey makes a reception despite tight coverage by Hunter Myrick during the Baker Chipley Regional Final football game played at Baker. The Gators season ended with a 22-7 loss as the Tigers advance to the state Final Four. Baker Chipley Football
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey

By Andrew Stefaniak
Chipleys Daquayvious Sorey tries to avoid a tackle by Brandon Moss during the Baker Chipley Regional Final football game played at Baker. The Gators season ended with a 22-7 loss as the Tigers advance to the state Final Four. Baker Chipley Football
Football

2023 Four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
HTBB0387
Football

Bryan Harsin is not getting love from Vegas

By Zac Blackerby
Quarterback Mike Wright scrambles with the ball in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Vanderbilt1127 0621
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Zero action in college football

By Lindsay Crosby