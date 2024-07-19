Four Auburn Tigers Voted All-SEC at Media Days
It's an important season on the Plains for the Auburn Tigers and coach Hugh Freeze. Four members of the Tigers roster gained placement on All-SEC teams. Teams which are voted on by media members at the SEC Media Days meetings which took place in Dallas over the past four days.
The four members of the Tigers to make the teams were, running back Jarquez Hunter, kicker Alex McPherson, linebacker Eugene Asante, and defensive back Keionte Scott was voted as a return specialist.
Hunter was named first team All-SEC after running for 909 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He also added118 yards on 18 receptions for the Tigers. Hunter leads the Auburn group of running backs who are a bit thin behind him.
McPherson was also named first team after going a perfect 13/13 on field goal attempts while also finishing a perfect 40/40 on extra points. His active streak of 19-consecutive field goals is an Auburn record.
Senior linebacker Eugene Asante was named to the third team after finishing 2023 with 55 solo tackles and five sacks.
Keionte Scott was voted to the third team as a return specialist. He averaged 14.8 yards and added a touchdown on 15 punt returns. Scott added 37 tackles as a defensive back last year and hopes to add to that number as a senior.
The media also voted on predicted champion and projected order of finish. Georgia came away as the top team in the SEC with Auburn predicted to have a 10th-place finish between Texas A&M and Kentucky.