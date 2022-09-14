Four-star wide receiver Karmello English decommits from Auburn

Auburn just lost one of their best recruits of the 2023 cycle.

Karmello English has decommitted from the Auburn Tigers, per his social media. He had originally committed to the Tigers back on July 4th.

English took to Twitter to break the news.

"First and foremost i would like to thank god and the University of Auburn and their great coaching staff. I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE as a student-athlete. I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision.. I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment."

English, a wide receiver from Phenix City, AL, was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 162 player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Last year, he had 70 catches for the Central Red Devils for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Kentucky and Michigan are the current favorites to land English following his decommitment from the Tigers. The feeling is that English is a hard Kentucky lean as of this moment.

Auburn is now down to seven commits in the 2023 recruiting class, good for dead last in the SEC. 10 SEC schools have at least 15 commitments. Texas A&M and Ole Miss have the second-smallest classes with 11 commits each.

