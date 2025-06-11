Freshman DL Looking to Make Instant Impact
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers have a philosophy of starting the best players they have, regardless of what recruiting class they come from. It seems in the class of 2025, they have hit on defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford, who has turned heads in his first spring with the team.
“It’s just funny because, no disrespect to the bro, but I didn’t know who he was coming in,” senior running back Damar Alston said, according to Rivals' Bryan Matthews. “I’d seen him in the weight room and he’s throwing crazy weight. I think he’s like the strongest lineman we’ve got right now. I was like, ‘Oh my God, who is this kid?’ And it’s showing out on the field. I feel like he’s going to be a great player for us.”
Crawford is a monster even when it comes to defensive linemen. He is a six-foot, 340-pound workhorse that is already proving that he could be very useful in the trenches. As he continues to be molded by defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and defensive lineman coach Vontrell King-Williams, he could be the next great defender in Auburn history.
“He’s going to be a big-time matchup problem once he continues to learn the proper ways to do things. Super excited about Jourdin,” King-Williams said.
Crawford will have his first opportunity to make an impact at Auburn when the Tigers open the season against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas, on Aug. 29.