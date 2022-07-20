Skip to main content

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shares thoughts on the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

Stetson Bennett shares stories from playing in Jordan-Hare.

At SEC Media Days, we asked Georiga starting quarterback Stetson Bennett a question regarding "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." 

Bennett was asked, "Playing in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, Auburn versus Georgia. You've been on the winning side twice. I just want to hear how much it means to you being a Georgia kid and what that Rilvary means to you."

Bennett responded, "I love that rivalry; I love playing in that stadium; it's so loud. The atmosphere is awesome. I remember last year I looked up in the stands and saw Bruce Pearl and Cam Newton dancing. Coach Pearl's shirt was off, and I was thinking what is going on. They played; I can't remember who it was; Nolan said it was Bo Jackson, but it wasn't him because he played in the 80's, not the 90's. It was somebody running over Coach Smart, and they played it every single time our defense went out there, and I thought it was hilarious. So just little things like that. I love playing against them; they're always a really good team."

It has become a common theme from the first few days of SEC Media Days that teams do not like to play in Jordan-Hare. Multiple different players and coaches have discussed it. 

The Auburn-Georgia rivalry runs deep, and it is very exciting that it means as much to the players as it does to the fans. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets up to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shares thoughts on the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman hopes the SEC scheduling 'eases up a bit' in the future

By Lance Dawe4 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart coaching during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Football

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Kirby Smart, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida

By Auburn Daily Staff6 hours ago
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Class of 2023 big man puts Auburn basketball in his top eight

By Andrew Stefaniak6 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter
Baseball

Tim Hudson gave the Atlanta Braves a great endorsement of Blake Burkhalter

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Brody Moore against Middle Tennessee State.
Baseball

Brody Moore selected in the 17th round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Blake Rambusch selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Hayden Mullins pitching vs Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Former Auburn pitcher Hayden Mullins taken by the Boston Red Sox

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago