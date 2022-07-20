Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shares thoughts on the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

At SEC Media Days, we asked Georiga starting quarterback Stetson Bennett a question regarding "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry."

Bennett was asked, "Playing in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, Auburn versus Georgia. You've been on the winning side twice. I just want to hear how much it means to you being a Georgia kid and what that Rilvary means to you."

Bennett responded, "I love that rivalry; I love playing in that stadium; it's so loud. The atmosphere is awesome. I remember last year I looked up in the stands and saw Bruce Pearl and Cam Newton dancing. Coach Pearl's shirt was off, and I was thinking what is going on. They played; I can't remember who it was; Nolan said it was Bo Jackson, but it wasn't him because he played in the 80's, not the 90's. It was somebody running over Coach Smart, and they played it every single time our defense went out there, and I thought it was hilarious. So just little things like that. I love playing against them; they're always a really good team."

It has become a common theme from the first few days of SEC Media Days that teams do not like to play in Jordan-Hare. Multiple different players and coaches have discussed it.

The Auburn-Georgia rivalry runs deep, and it is very exciting that it means as much to the players as it does to the fans.

