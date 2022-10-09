Skip to main content

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's 42-10 loss to Georgia

At least the Tigers' uniforms looked clean...
Another weekend, another loss for Auburn and Bryan Harsin.

The Tigers moved to 3-3 on the season after their 32-point drubbing at the hands of No. 2 Georgia. What was a 14-0 lead for the Bulldogs in the third quarter quickly ballooned after Auburn continued to shoot itself in the foot over and over and over again.

Here's a gallery of the blowout loss. Soak it all in before things get worse.

Owen Pappoe makes a tackle vs Georgia
Robby Ashford throws a pass vs Georgia
John Samuel Shenker makes a catch vs Georgia.
Zion Puckett makes a tackle vs Georgia.
Ashford throws a pass vs Georgia.
DJ James tackles Ladd McConkey.
Robby Ashford carries the ball vs Georgia.
Marcus Bragg and Zion Puckett make a tackle vs Georgia.
Bryan Harsin and Kirby Smart talk pregame before Auburn vs Georgia.
Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Georgia.
Zion Puckett tackles Daijun Edwards.
Stetson Bennett throws to Ladd McConkey vs Auburn.
Georgia recovers a fumble vs Auburn
Auburn vs Georgia
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) fumbles the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Robby Ashford throws a pass vs Georgia.
Robby Ashford scrambles against Georgia.
John Samuel Shenker carries the ball vs Georgia.
Donovan Kaufman tackles Ladd McConkey.
John Samuel Shenker carries the ball vs Georgia.
DJ James celebrates vs Georgia.
John Samuel Shenker gets tackled vs Georgia.
DJ James tackles Ladd McConkey
8 auburn 2
6 Oct 8, 2022; Athens, GA, USA; Team prayer huddle before the game between Auburn and Georgia at Sanford Stadium.Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
AU Band before the game between Auburn and Georgia at Sanford Stadium.Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Robby Ashford scrambles against Georgia.
