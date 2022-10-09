GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's 42-10 loss to Georgia
Another weekend, another loss for Auburn and Bryan Harsin.
The Tigers moved to 3-3 on the season after their 32-point drubbing at the hands of No. 2 Georgia. What was a 14-0 lead for the Bulldogs in the third quarter quickly ballooned after Auburn continued to shoot itself in the foot over and over and over again.
Here's a gallery of the blowout loss. Soak it all in before things get worse.
asd
Top stories on the Auburn vs UGA matchup
WATCH: Auburn attempts a fake punt in UGA territory
WATCH: Auburn notches second half sack and fumble
Auburn's Brandon Council thinks the Tigers can 'demolish' Georgia's defensive front
How the last six road debuts have gone for Auburn starting quarterbacks
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube