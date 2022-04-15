Skip to main content

Gus Malzahn is embracing NIL at UCF

UCF players will have custom QR codes on their jerseys during UCF's spring game.

They weren't kidding when they said NIL would change everything. 

In the UCF's spring game on Saturday, players will take the field repping jerseys with QR codes, not numbers. It's a crazy sight to see. 

While it is a little crazy, the move makes a ton of sense. Last year, UCF players wore jerseys with player's Twitter handles on them. This year, they are wearing QR codes that will take fans who scan them to a landing page with all of the player's information, social media profiles, merch, and online presence.

Auburn's former head coach Gus Malzahn is behind everyone embracing NIL. 

“Last year, we put Twitter handles on our jerseys. I was like, ‘What the heck am I doing?’” laughs Malzahn, the 56-year-old former Auburn coach. “We wanted to be the school that embraced it. At the old traditional schools, there’s a lot of dynamics. Yeah, they’re for it but really, they’re not for it. We are a school that can fully embrace it—the young school, social media. It fits with us.”

UCF is one of the largest colleges in the country with an enrollment of 70,000 and per SI's Ross Dellenger, the average age of UCF alumni is 36. 

The former Auburn coach never thought something like this would happen. 

“It was a little weird early on. Now it’s not,” he says. “Now it’s part of the job description.”

The UCF spring game will be at 11:00 a.m. CT in Orlando, Florida. 

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
