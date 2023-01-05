Gus Malzahn to give up playcalling duties at UCF

UCF is experiencing the drama that Auburn fans felt for several off-seasons while Gus Malzahn was the head coach for the Auburn Tigers.

Whether it was Rhett Lashlee, Chip Lindsay, or Chad Morris, there was a constant debate, conversation, and drama about who was calling plays for the Auburn offense during Malzahn's time on the Plains.

It seems like he is now giving up playcalling duties at UCF.

Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel tweeted, "New offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw confirms he'll be taking over as the play caller at #UCF, something Gus Malzahn had done the past seasons in Orlando. Hinshaw sounds extremely excited to call plays at UCF, where he played quarterback in the 90s."

Malzahn and the UCF Knights went 9-5 after losing to Tulane in the AAC Championship game and Duke in the Military Bowl.

During his time at Auburn, Malzahn gave up playing calling duties multiple times but the offense never looked different despite who the offensive coordinator was on the Plains.

In 2013 and 2014, the offense was elite. In 2017, Auburn was close to making the college football playoff thanks to a revamped offense with Jarret Stidham and Kerryon Johnson.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch