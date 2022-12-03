Skip to main content

Texas A&M QB Haynes King is entering the transfer portal

Does Texas A&M Haynes King make sense for Auburn in the transfer portal?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King is entering the transfer portal. 

In his six games with Texas A&M this season, he threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was ranked as a top 50 player in the 2020 class as a prospect. 

He won the starting job for Texas A&M in 2021 after being redshirted in 2020. After two starts, he suffered a season-ending injury. Current Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada took over as the starter for the remainder of the season. 

Auburn has relied heavily on transfer quarterbacks in the past two seasons. Auburn brought in TJ Finley two seasons ago. Around a year ago, Auburn brought in Robby Ashford from Oregon and Calzada from the Aggies to compete for a chance for the starting job. 

Many are expecting Auburn to go after a quarterback in the transfer portal as the Tigers enter the first offseason of the Hugh Freeze era. With Auburn running a different offense in 2023, it will be an interesting storyline to follow. 

King has talent. As a former coveted recruit, his career has so far been impacted by injuries and an offense that lacks a helpful scheme under Jimbo Fisher. 

King will be transferring as a grad transfer. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas A&M QB Haynes King is entering the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) gets the tip over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) to start the game at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Johni Broome gets steal and breakaway dunk vs Colgate

By Lance Dawe
Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn WR Ze'Vian Capers is no longer in the transfer portal

By Jack Singley
10 Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze intro presser on Tuesday, Nov. 29 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

An overview of Hugh Freeze's new Auburn staff, names to watch

By Lance Dawe
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze had a great phone call

By Andrew Stefaniak
Keiondre Jones (58), Marquis Burks (92)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones enters transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn football pregame before the Iron Bowl.
Football

WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Football

Auburn's PFF scores for each offensive lineman from 2022

By Lindsay Crosby