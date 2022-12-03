Texas A&M QB Haynes King is entering the transfer portal

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King is entering the transfer portal.

In his six games with Texas A&M this season, he threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was ranked as a top 50 player in the 2020 class as a prospect.

He won the starting job for Texas A&M in 2021 after being redshirted in 2020. After two starts, he suffered a season-ending injury. Current Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada took over as the starter for the remainder of the season.

Auburn has relied heavily on transfer quarterbacks in the past two seasons. Auburn brought in TJ Finley two seasons ago. Around a year ago, Auburn brought in Robby Ashford from Oregon and Calzada from the Aggies to compete for a chance for the starting job.

Many are expecting Auburn to go after a quarterback in the transfer portal as the Tigers enter the first offseason of the Hugh Freeze era. With Auburn running a different offense in 2023, it will be an interesting storyline to follow.

King has talent. As a former coveted recruit, his career has so far been impacted by injuries and an offense that lacks a helpful scheme under Jimbo Fisher.

King will be transferring as a grad transfer.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch