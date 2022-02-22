Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Ole Miss Rebels

Here's how you can watch Auburn basketball in action against Ole Miss.

Auburn basketball will look to bounce back after their loss against the Florida Gators on the road Saturday with a home game against the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss is coming off of an 85-68 win against the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Auburn defeated Ole Miss earlier in the season in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers won 80-71 after Ole Miss held a six-point lead at the half. 

Bruce Pearl's Tigers currently hold the lead in the SEC. Kentucky trails behind the Tigers by just one game. Auburn is undefeated at home this season as they are a perfect 14-0 in Auburn Arena. They have won 16 straight home games dating back to last season. 

Auburn has needed star freshman Jabari Smith to step up as of late on the offensive side of the floor. Earlier this week, Smith was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, after pouring in 59 points in consecutive games against Vanderbilt and Florida combined. His 31 points versus the Commodores marked a career-high for the future NBA lottery pick.

Who is playing

The number three ranked Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC) are facing the Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 4-10 SEC) in Auburn Arena. 

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The commentators are Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold. 

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Football

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Ole Miss Rebels

By Zac Blackerby
26 seconds ago
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look at Auburn's defensive backfield before spring practice

By Mike Gittens
4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

A look at Auburn's running back position before spring practice

By Trey Lee
6 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Taking a look at the Auburn football coaching staff

By Zac Blackerby
8 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith Named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Do the Auburn Tigers have a problem with Nike basketballs?

By Lance Dawe
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball comes in at number three in the latest AP Poll

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 21, 2022
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look at Auburn's quarterback position before spring practice

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 21, 2022