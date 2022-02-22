How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Ole Miss Rebels

Here's how you can watch Auburn basketball in action against Ole Miss.

Auburn basketball will look to bounce back after their loss against the Florida Gators on the road Saturday with a home game against the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss is coming off of an 85-68 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn defeated Ole Miss earlier in the season in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers won 80-71 after Ole Miss held a six-point lead at the half.

Bruce Pearl's Tigers currently hold the lead in the SEC. Kentucky trails behind the Tigers by just one game. Auburn is undefeated at home this season as they are a perfect 14-0 in Auburn Arena. They have won 16 straight home games dating back to last season.

Auburn has needed star freshman Jabari Smith to step up as of late on the offensive side of the floor. Earlier this week, Smith was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, after pouring in 59 points in consecutive games against Vanderbilt and Florida combined. His 31 points versus the Commodores marked a career-high for the future NBA lottery pick.

Who is playing

The number three ranked Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC) are facing the Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 4-10 SEC) in Auburn Arena.

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The commentators are Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold.

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game.