Here's what Carnell Williams said to Jarquez Hunter before the touchdown pass

It was cool for everyone to see Jaquez Hunter score as a passer in the same way his current head coach Carnell Williams did against Georgia almost two decades ago.

Hunter found wide receiver Koy Moore in the endzone for a 20-yard strike through the air.

After the 41-17 win over Western Kentucky, Hunter shared what was going through his mind when the play was called.

“He did it so I had to do it, too," said Hunter. "But I had to make mine better.”

When Hunter was asked about what was said before the play call, he said, “Coach (Williams) said that we are going to call it early in the game. And that we have to get ahead of it and make it happen.”

On top of his 20 passing yards, Hunter also added 109 yards on the ground, including a 40-yard touchdown scamper.

Must Read Stories

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter's pass to Koy Moore

Carnell Williams praises senior class

Five Winners vs Western Kentucky

Auburn Tiger Walk photo gallery

Three-star QB commits to Auburn

National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach

Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch